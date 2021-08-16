Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

BERY opened at $65.43 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 590,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 293,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,445 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Berry Global Group by 896.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 258,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

