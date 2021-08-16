Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.02 on Monday. Better World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

