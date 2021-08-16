Beyond Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00159180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.02 or 1.00013019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.30 or 0.00912772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.37 or 0.06893903 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,731,261 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

