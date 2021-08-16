Bezant Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $87.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00919164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103583 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.