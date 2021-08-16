BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 236.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

