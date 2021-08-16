BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $36.05 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00158081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,504.92 or 1.00161862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00912743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

