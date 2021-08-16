BiFi (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $939,042.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 131.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $939,042.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00316280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00039651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.