Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYLOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

