BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.23.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,714,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,036 shares of company stock worth $50,463,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -95.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
