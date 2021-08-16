BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,714,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,036 shares of company stock worth $50,463,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -95.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

