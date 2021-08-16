BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,450,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 763,036 shares of company stock worth $50,463,947. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

BigCommerce stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

