BIKI Tops One Day Volume of $302,939.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. BIKI has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $302,939.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIKI has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.00926978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00110504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00047004 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

