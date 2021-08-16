Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $115,923.52 and approximately $621,265.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00133315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00157149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,167.89 or 0.99914627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00907046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.63 or 0.06837949 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.

