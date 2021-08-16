BIOLASE, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BIOLASE in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.79 on Monday. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,225.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,313,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,043,984 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 439,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.