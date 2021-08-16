Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.98. 3,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 192,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $796.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

