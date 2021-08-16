BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 184.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTAI. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $687.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

