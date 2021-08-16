Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIR. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

Shares of BIR opened at C$4.77 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

