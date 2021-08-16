BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $3.47 million and $1.44 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

