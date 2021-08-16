bitCNY Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.34 million and $1.32 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

