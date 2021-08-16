Bitcoin 2 Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $12.86 million and $1,194.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001089 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.