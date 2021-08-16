Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 1-Day Volume Tops $69.88 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $69.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.93 or 0.00120545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,393.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.80 or 0.01478206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00364547 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

