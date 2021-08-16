Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $54.00

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $46,815.24 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,602,241 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

