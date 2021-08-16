Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00005948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $513.29 million and $12.18 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001137 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00036706 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.