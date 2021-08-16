Bitcoin Gold Price Up 14% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67.78 or 0.00146526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $77.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00331523 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00158026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.