Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 92 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.