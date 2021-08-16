Bitcoin Interest Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 62.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $121,688.64 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00146023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00159645 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 824.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

