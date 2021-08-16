Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0014

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $39,712.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00157313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,472.43 or 0.99563088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.13 or 0.00908938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

