BitcoinHD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.28 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00136797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.43 or 1.00111438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.92 or 0.00919550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.24 or 0.06953422 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

