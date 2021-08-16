BitcoinPoS Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $3,041.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,841,981 coins and its circulating supply is 4,630,527 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

