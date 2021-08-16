Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,477.06

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.06 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.56 or 1.00105249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00035541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00081638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012843 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

