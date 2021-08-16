BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $2,084.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00327507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00145715 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00160844 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

