BitRewards (BIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $245.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $22,221.29 and $245.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00021967 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

