BitRewards Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitRewards has traded 56.4% higher against the US dollar. BitRewards has a market cap of $33,196.90 and $7.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00021832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

