BitTorrent Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $660.64 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000193 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.