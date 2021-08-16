BitWhite (BTW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,156.76

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $93,156.76 and $47,819.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

