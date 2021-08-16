BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading 2.6% Higher

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.59. 3,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,691,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

