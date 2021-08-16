BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.22. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

