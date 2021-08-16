BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 38.3% in July

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE BHK opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $157,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

