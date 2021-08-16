BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MVF opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

