BLink Trading 23.9% Higher This Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. BLink has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $145,319.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLink has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.12 or 0.00930026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046821 BTC.

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,382 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

