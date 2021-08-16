Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,359.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $425,747.59 and approximately $2,359.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00913351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00108810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.