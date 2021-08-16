Blockzero Labs One Day Volume Tops $473,678.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $473,678.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

