BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the July 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlueCity by 226.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlueCity by 514.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BlueCity during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlueCity during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BLCT opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.53. BlueCity has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

