BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Director Aaron Hodari Buys 9,000 Shares

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BMTX stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. 85,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,939. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

