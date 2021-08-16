BMO Capital Markets Increases Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$28.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LNF stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$25.02. 8,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of C$15.64 and a 12 month high of C$25.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.79.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$571.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

