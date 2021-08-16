BMO Capital Markets Increases PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

