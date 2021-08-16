BMO Capital Markets Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$13.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE:NXR.UN traded up C$6.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.42. 101,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a market cap of C$945.46 million and a P/E ratio of 17.43. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

