BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.00

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 100.80 ($1.32), with a volume of 46831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.31).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £792.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

