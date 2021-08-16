BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Down 2.9%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $34.21. 2,320,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,357,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) by 1,041.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

