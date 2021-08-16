Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.84.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.51. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.