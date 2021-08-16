Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$51.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Shares of BOWFF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.32. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.51. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.82.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

